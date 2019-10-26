Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Carl Ostberg. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Carl Ostberg, 93, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away on Oct. 20, 2019.



He was born in Worcester, Massachusetts, and moved to Manchester where he spent the next 40 years before moving to Tucson in 1996. Prior to his retirement in 1986 he worked for Burroughs Corp and then Unisys. Donald was very proud of being a plank owner (a member of the crew when a ship first sails) of USS Vesole DD 878 a Gearing-class destroyer, during World War II during the campaign in the Pacific. He enjoyed bowling, golf, playing cards at the Army Navy Club and coin collecting. He was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots and upon moving to Arizona a Diamondback and Cardinal fan.



He was predeceased by his parents Elmer and Leila (Jaynes); his wife of 49 years, Phyllis (Lonergan) in 1999; and his brother Elmer in 2005. He leaves behind his two son, Jeffrey and his wife, Jenny of Cherryfield, Maine and Robert of Tucson; six grandchildren, Daniel and Amanda of Maine, Jason and his wife, Pam of Florida, Matthew and his wife, Claudia of Arizona, Ryan and his wife, Sarah of Arizona, and Timothy and his wife, Heather of Italy. He also leaves behind four great-grandchildren, Eli, Logan, Lincoln and Benjamin; nephew, Richard; and nieces, Judy and Karen.



In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to , P. O. Box 758517 Topeka, KAN 66675







or .



The family will receive friends and relatives from 5 to 7 p.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 29.



A graveside service will be held at East Cemetery on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 10 a.m.



