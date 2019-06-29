Guest Book View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Calling hours 9:30 AM - 12:30 PM John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 View Map Prayer Service 12:45 PM John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

It is with unmeasurable sadness that I announce the untimely passing of my beloved husband, Donald "Scott" Cratty, who passed away peacefully on June 27, 2019, after suffering complications from a cardiac arrest.



Scott was a lifelong resident of Manchester, born on June 10, 1961, to Donald and Karen (Mitchell) Cratty. His adoring sister, Lori, was born a few years later, and he wasted no time in becoming her very overprotective older brother (just ask anyone she ever dated). Scott's parents taught him the importance of family, to have a lust for life, and to be proud of his Irish heritage. He was fortunate to have inherited his father's vocals and grandad's gift of guitar. Along with Uncle Bill and cousin Tommy, they formed the Cratty Boys band. When his dad passed away in 1995, Scott couldn't let the music end, so with the addition of cousin Matt and best friend, Billy, the band was again playing their favorite Irish songs. St Patrick's Day was his favorite holiday. He enjoyed being center stage, singing, drinking (Guinness and Irish whiskey, of course), eating corned beef, but more importantly, being surrounded by family and friends. He graduated from MHS in 1980, which was the same year he met the love of his life, his soul mate, Karen (who was also his prom date that year). They reunited in 1991, and were happily married two years later, making their home in Manchester, raising their beloved beagles, Finnegan and Leo, as well as Huckleberry and Molly who will be there to greet him at the gates of heaven.



Scott made his career in the building materials industry, having worked in this field for over 30 years, most recently as an outside sales representative for Sanford and Hawley in Manchester. Along the way, he made a lot of friends and had numerous loyal customers who appreciated his knowledge and honest sales approach. He was an avid sports fan and could often be found yelling at the TV when his Boston Red Sox or New York Giants were on the field. He was proud to be a member of the Manchester



Scott leaves behind his wife, Karen; mother, Karen Mitchell; sister Lori Dungfelder (brother-in-law Jack); nephew Jeremy Bell; cousins Matt Rabbett and Tom Cratty; best friend Billy Nevins; as well as several other close aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Scott was predeceased by his father, Donald P. Cratty who tragically died on the same date, June 27, 1995. They are finally reunited, and their beautiful Irish voices will grace the heavens forever.



Services will be held on Sunday, June 30, at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester, CT. Calling hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A prayer service will be conducted at 12:45 p.m., followed by the Elks Ritual for the Departed.



In lieu of flowers, if you would like to make a memorial donation, please make it to the Elks National Foundation whose mission is to help Elks build stronger communities by investing in scholarships, as well as aiding veterans in need. Donations should be made out to Elks National Foundation, 30 Bissell St., Manchester, CT. 06040.



For online condolences, please visit



www.tierneyfuneralhome.com







It is with unmeasurable sadness that I announce the untimely passing of my beloved husband, Donald "Scott" Cratty, who passed away peacefully on June 27, 2019, after suffering complications from a cardiac arrest.Scott was a lifelong resident of Manchester, born on June 10, 1961, to Donald and Karen (Mitchell) Cratty. His adoring sister, Lori, was born a few years later, and he wasted no time in becoming her very overprotective older brother (just ask anyone she ever dated). Scott's parents taught him the importance of family, to have a lust for life, and to be proud of his Irish heritage. He was fortunate to have inherited his father's vocals and grandad's gift of guitar. Along with Uncle Bill and cousin Tommy, they formed the Cratty Boys band. When his dad passed away in 1995, Scott couldn't let the music end, so with the addition of cousin Matt and best friend, Billy, the band was again playing their favorite Irish songs. St Patrick's Day was his favorite holiday. He enjoyed being center stage, singing, drinking (Guinness and Irish whiskey, of course), eating corned beef, but more importantly, being surrounded by family and friends. He graduated from MHS in 1980, which was the same year he met the love of his life, his soul mate, Karen (who was also his prom date that year). They reunited in 1991, and were happily married two years later, making their home in Manchester, raising their beloved beagles, Finnegan and Leo, as well as Huckleberry and Molly who will be there to greet him at the gates of heaven.Scott made his career in the building materials industry, having worked in this field for over 30 years, most recently as an outside sales representative for Sanford and Hawley in Manchester. Along the way, he made a lot of friends and had numerous loyal customers who appreciated his knowledge and honest sales approach. He was an avid sports fan and could often be found yelling at the TV when his Boston Red Sox or New York Giants were on the field. He was proud to be a member of the Manchester Elks Lodge where he served as exalted ruler from 2011-2012. Scott was a larger than life personality, not just because he stood 6 foot 4and weighed 250-plus pounds, but because of his charismatic personality. He wanted to be known as a proud, tough Irishman, and trust me, he was, but if you were lucky enough to really know him, you knew he was a gentle giant with a huge loving heart. He was witty, funny, fiercely protective of those he loved, and truly one-of-a-kind. I would be remiss if I didn't mention he has been called "a legend" by some... even had a song written about him... and he loved that.Scott leaves behind his wife, Karen; mother, Karen Mitchell; sister Lori Dungfelder (brother-in-law Jack); nephew Jeremy Bell; cousins Matt Rabbett and Tom Cratty; best friend Billy Nevins; as well as several other close aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Scott was predeceased by his father, Donald P. Cratty who tragically died on the same date, June 27, 1995. They are finally reunited, and their beautiful Irish voices will grace the heavens forever.Services will be held on Sunday, June 30, at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester, CT. Calling hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A prayer service will be conducted at 12:45 p.m., followed by the Elks Ritual for the Departed.In lieu of flowers, if you would like to make a memorial donation, please make it to the Elks National Foundation whose mission is to help Elks build stronger communities by investing in scholarships, as well as aiding veterans in need. Donations should be made out to Elks National Foundation, 30 Bissell St., Manchester, CT. 06040.For online condolences, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from June 29 to July 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Elks Lodge Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close