Donald "Don" Davis, 72, of Ellington, beloved husband of over 51 years to the late Patricia (Bartlett) Davis (October 2019), passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital.



He was born on March 28, 1947, in Stafford, the son of the late Ithamar and Frances (Collelo) Davis III, he grew up in Newington and lived in Manchester before moving to Ellington 41 years ago. Don proudly served his country in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War. He attended Manchester Community College and graduated with an associate degree. Prior to his retirement in 2003, Donald was employed by the State of Connecticut, Department of Information Technologies for over 25 years. He was a former officer in the Manchester Eighth Utilities District Fire Department, a member of the Ellington Fire Department and former assistant chief, a member of the Ellington CERT team and the Connecticut CERT Advisory Council, a member of the Connecticut Fire Chief's Association, a member of the Connecticut Fire Department Instructors' Association and the Connecticut State Firefighters Association, and was the director of the Ellington Emergency Management Team and the Emergency Management Association. Don was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.



He is survived by his children, Beth O'Neil and her husband, Tom, of Middletown, and Peter Davis of Ellington; three grandchildren, Abbey Sole Davis of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Patrick and Paige O'Neil of Middletown; a brother, William Davis and his wife, Lucy, of Westerly, Rhode Island; two brothers-in-law, William Bartlett and his wife, Ginny, of Saranac Lake, New York, and Michael Bartlett and his wife, Laurie, of Charlton, New York; and several nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by his brother Ithamar "Bud" Davis IV.



His family will receive friends for calling hours on Tuesday, March 3, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 4, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Ellington Center Cemetery with military honors.



Memorial donations in Don's memory may be made to , 825 Brook St., I-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067.



