Donald Fay, 90, of Bayshore, New York formerly of Vernon, died on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.He was born Aug. 10, 1929, in Manchester to the late James and Catherine (Fitzpatrick) Fay. He proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was a longtime parishioner of St. Bernard Church in Rockville. He retired from Travelers Insurance in Hartford and enjoyed traveling and taking cruises.Donald is survived by his daughter, Carolyn Klopsis and her husband, Peter Klopsis; his twin grandsons, Michael and Adam; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.All services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Donald will be laid to rest alongside his beloved Carol, who died in 2006, at St. Bernard Cemetery, Rockville.Pietras Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville, is handling arrangements. For online condolences please visit