Donald H. Thibeault, 87, of Manchester, husband of the late Joyce (Ledger) Thibeault, passed away on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at home.
He was born in Westbrook, Maine, on Dec. 3, 1931, to the late Percy and Emilienne (Gastonguay) Thibeault.
Donald is survived by his children: Jim Thibeault and his wife, Bonnie, Linda Wagner and her husband, Lou, and Donald Thibeault and his wife, Nancy; his grandchildren, Alan, Michelle, Mark, and Eric; his great-grandson, Merick; and his brothers, Claude and Paul. He is predeceased by his daughter, Debbie Wallace.
A funeral home service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 11 a.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 W. Center St., Manchester, with burial to follow in St. James Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home before the service from 10 to 11 a.m.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019