Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald H. "Don" Wirta. View Sign

Donald "Don" H. Wirta, 81, of Ellington, beloved husband of over 57 years to Norma (Gunsten) Wirta, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 12, 2019, with his family at his side.



Born in New Milford, the son of the late Richard and Helen (Ranta) Wirta, he grew up and lived in Manchester before moving to Ellington over 32 years ago. Don was a graduate of Manchester High School, Class of 1956. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy Reserve. Prior to his retirement in 2000, Don was a letter carrier in Manchester for 34 years with the U. S. Postal Service. He was an avid Boston Red Sox and New York Giants fan. Don enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a kind and gentle soul who truly loved his family.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Lori Barry and her husband, David, of Pembroke Pines, Florida, and Steven Wirta and his wife, Karen, of West Kingston, Rhode Island; two step-grandchildren, Nikki and Emma Barry; two sisters, Donna Hickey of East Hartford and Sandra Montineri of Manchester; a brother, Laurí Wirta and his partner, Bonnie Heller, of New York City; three sisters-in-law, Doris Johnson of Ellington, Carol Sullivan and her husband, Jack, of Ellington, and Nancy Wirta of South Windsor; a brother-in-law, Donald Gunsten and his wife, Deborah, of Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Brian Wirta; and his brother-in-law, Len Johnson.



We would like to thank the compassionate nursing staff in the ICU at Rockville General Hospital.



His family will receive friends for calling hours Friday, March 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 23, at 11 a.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 60 Church St., Manchester. Burial will follow at Ellington Center Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to the



www.elliemaefarmsanctuary.org



For online condolences and guest book, please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







Donald "Don" H. Wirta, 81, of Ellington, beloved husband of over 57 years to Norma (Gunsten) Wirta, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 12, 2019, with his family at his side.Born in New Milford, the son of the late Richard and Helen (Ranta) Wirta, he grew up and lived in Manchester before moving to Ellington over 32 years ago. Don was a graduate of Manchester High School, Class of 1956. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy Reserve. Prior to his retirement in 2000, Don was a letter carrier in Manchester for 34 years with the U. S. Postal Service. He was an avid Boston Red Sox and New York Giants fan. Don enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a kind and gentle soul who truly loved his family.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Lori Barry and her husband, David, of Pembroke Pines, Florida, and Steven Wirta and his wife, Karen, of West Kingston, Rhode Island; two step-grandchildren, Nikki and Emma Barry; two sisters, Donna Hickey of East Hartford and Sandra Montineri of Manchester; a brother, Laurí Wirta and his partner, Bonnie Heller, of New York City; three sisters-in-law, Doris Johnson of Ellington, Carol Sullivan and her husband, Jack, of Ellington, and Nancy Wirta of South Windsor; a brother-in-law, Donald Gunsten and his wife, Deborah, of Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Brian Wirta; and his brother-in-law, Len Johnson.We would like to thank the compassionate nursing staff in the ICU at Rockville General Hospital.His family will receive friends for calling hours Friday, March 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon.Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 23, at 11 a.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 60 Church St., Manchester. Burial will follow at Ellington Center Cemetery.Memorial donations may be made to theFor online condolences and guest book, please visit Funeral Home Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home

551 Talcottville Rd

Vernon , CT 06066

(860) 875-3536 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 20 to Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close