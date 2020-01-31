Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Henry White. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Henry White left this world peacefully, at home, after a brief illness.



He was born on July 29, 1934, in Gloucester, Massachusetts, and spent most of his life in Glastonbury. Don graduated from Glastonbury High School in 1953 and enlisted in the Navy, serving for four years. He and his wife, the late Deborah Ann Forbes White, resided most of their 52 years of married life in Manchester, before Don moved to Glastonbury for the last seven years.



He was predeceased by his wife, Debbie, and their son, Todd; as well as his two brothers, Richard and William. Don is survived by his sister, Janet Jerome and her husband, Bruce, of Glastonbury. Don's legacy continues through two grandsons, James White and his wife, Emily, of Glastonbury, and Justin White of West Yellowstone, Montana; as well as three grandchildren, Levi, Norah, and Torin. He is also survived by many nephews and nieces, all of whom will miss him dearly. Donald was grateful to the many friends and family who surrounded him and enriched his life. Most especially grateful to his niece, Christina, who enabled him to remain independent and vital in the lives of all he knew and loved. Many thanks as well to the VNA and Hospice for their caring support.



Don served for years as a leader of Troop 47 of the Boy Scouts of America (Manchester) where he guided his son and grandsons as they attained Eagle Scout. Don had many close friends, including those with which he swam in the pool at the Wellness Center in Glastonbury. Most recently he resided at the Herbert T. Clark House in Glastonbury. Don spent his early career in sales in the cash register industry, and then went on to own and operate the Patio Restaurant with his wife, Debbie, and son, Todd, in Manchester. His activities included the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, where he assisted his wife as president of the local chapter. Don also served as the president of the Exchange Club of Manchester for two years.



Please join us as we celebrate Don's life at noon on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Trinity Episcopal Church, located at 120 Sigourney St., Hartford.



Memorial donations may be sent to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 20 Batterson Park Road, 3rd Floor, Farmington, CT 06032.







