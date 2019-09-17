Donald J. Crean, Jr. passed away peacefully on Sept. 12, 2019.
Born in Wallingford on Jan. 29, 1948, he was the son of the late Donald and Ruth (Elyward) Crean and was predeceased by his sister Maureen Crean Cassidy. Don retired from the Federal Internal Revenue Service in 2007 after 36 years of service.
Don is survived by his beloved children, his son, Kevin and wife, Kim (Gilchrist), of Mont Vernon, New Hampshire; his daughter, Marisa and fiancé, Mike Laliberte, of West Hartford; and his two grandchildren, Connor and Sophia, who he loved more than anything. He is also survived by his two cousins, William (Bill) Forte and Walter (Wally) Koski; as well as his longtime friend and companion Jeanne Duggan, a friendship he cherished immensely.
There will be a private gathering of family and friends in the future in accordance with Don's wishes.
If you wish to make a memorial contribution, you can do so to the Saint Francis Foundation-Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) Unit
https://giving.saintfrancis
donor.com
who provided excellent care and support for Don during the course of his illness. We wish to thank all the doctors and nurses in the CHF Unit at St. Francis for their care, especially Dr. Aurora, Dr. Nall, and Dr. Sthalekar.
To leave condolences online, please visit
www.sheehanhilbornbreen.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 17 to Sept. 21, 2019