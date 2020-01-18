Donald J. Dunne, 90, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at home.
Born in Chicago, Illinois, he was the son of the late Leo and Kathleen (Curtin) Dunne. Donald was a sales engineer for 32 years, retiring in 1996 from Advanced Carbon Products in San Francisco. His work took him to various cities throughout the United States. He lived in Enfield for the last 31 years. Don graduated from Quincy College in Quincy, Illinois, and joined the United States Army, serving in a tank battalion in Hanau, Germany during the Korean War. He had a great love of family, was an avid golfer and reader, enjoyed vacationing on Cape Cod, and traveled abroad to many places, enjoying the land of his ancestors, Ireland, the most. He was also a loyal member of Holy Family Parish.
He leaves his wife of 31 years, Barbara A. (Mendoluski) Dunne; his children, Margaret, Dennis, Donald, Patricia, Beth, Thomas, David, James, Brett and Marianne; 27 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his four sisters.
The funeral will be Wednesday, Jan. 22, 10 a.m. at Holy Family Church in Enfield (meet at church). The burial will follow in St. Catherine's Cemetery in Broad Brook.
Calling hours are at the funeral home on Tuesday, Jan. 21, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Donations may be made to the , 825 Brook St., Rocky Hill, CT 06067 or to the Live Well Organization, 1261 Main St., Plantsville, CT 06479.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020