Donald J. "Stubby" Palmer, 89, of Willimantic, previously of Willington, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in Willimantic.
He was born in Andover, May 21, 1930, to the late Raymond C. and Alice (Johnson) Palmer. Donald was a combat veteran serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked at Tumblebrook Country club in Bloomfield for 15 years before retiring.
Donald is survived by his niece, Gladys M. Rychling; and many other special nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Donald was predeceased by all eight of his siblings, Helen Palmer, Arthur Palmer, Clarence Palmer, Walter Palmer, Raymond Palmer, Dorothy Palmer, Alice Hampton, and Gladys Wilhelm.
A graveside service with military honors will be held Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 11 a.m. at Center Cemetery, 1405 Boston Tpke., Coventry.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21, 2019