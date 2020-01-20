Donald Leslie Perkins, of South Windsor, husband of Lorraine "Mickey" (Bushway) Perkins, peacefully passed away on the morning of Jan. 17, 2020.



He was born in Sheffield, Vermont, on April 13, 1933, the first born of the late Gordon L. and Laura May (Orcutt) Perkins. He attended many schools in Vermont and New Hampshire spending his fourth grade as the only fourth grader in a one-room schoolhouse in Mount Hunger, Vermont. Don graduated from Stevens High School, Class of 1952, in Claremont, New Hampshire. He attended Northampton Commercial College in Northampton, Massachusetts, and Keene State College (now called Keene State University). Donald was a lifelong Red Sox fan starting from when he would listen to the games on the radio as a boy in northern Vermont. Don married his high school sweetheart Mickey (Bushway) on Sept. 10, 1955, at St. Mary Church in Claremont. Don and Mickey were happily married for over 64 years. Don worked in insurance most of his life in both New Hampshire and Connecticut. He retired in 2009 from Aetna. He enjoyed attending as many of his grandchildren's school activities and sports events as he could. Don was a very generous man and continues his generosity by giving his body to The University of Connecticut Medical Center.



Don is survived by his wife, Mickey; his son, Donald "Thumper" L. Perkins II (Barbara) of Appomattox, Virginia; and his daughter, Mary Lou Lugo of East Hartford; four grandchildren, Gordon L. Perkins II, of South Windsor, Barbara Perkins of Bolton, Sgt. 1st Class Peter Lugo (Marissa) of Chester, Virginia, and Luie Lugo (Amie) of Wethersfield; seven great-grandchildren, Dezaree, Colby, Molly, Madison, Peter Andrew, Allison, and Codie; his brother, Dale Perkins (Julie) of Claremont; his sister, Phyllis Pratt (Dick) of Winchester, New Hampshire; brother-in-law Edward Bushway II (Annette) of South Wales, New York, and several nieces and nephews.



A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 11 a.m. at North American Martyrs Parish, St. Mary Church, 15 Maplewood Ave., East Hartford.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stevens High School Alumni Class of 1952; Checks may be made payable to SHS Alumni Association and mailed to Stevens Alumni, 50 West Pleasant St., Claremont, NH 03743.



Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, South Windsor, is caring for the arrangements.



