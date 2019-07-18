Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald MacKay Jr.. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Memorial service 1:00 PM Somers Congregational Church 599 Main St. Somers, , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary





He was born in New Britain Oct. 29, 1926, the son of the late Donald and Helen (Hiltbrand) MacKay. Donald graduated East Hartford High School in 1941, and then enlisted in the United States Navy at age 17. He proudly served his country during World War II, both on convoy duty and in antisubmarine warfare in the Atlantic before transferring to the Pacific US Seventh Fleet. After Okinawa, Donald served with the first units to go to Shanghai, China. Following the war, he enrolled at the University of Massachusetts and graduated in 1949.



Don was an avid skier, skiing throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe. He also enjoyed whitewater canoeing and flying ultra light sport planes. Don retired in 2000 from the Springfield Cemetery and Crematory where he served as secretary, treasurer, and general manager.



He leaves behind two children, Scott MacKay and his wife, Debbie, and Andrea Purcell and her husband, John; two beloved grandchildren, John Patrick Purcell and Dana Purcell; and a sister, Connie Childerhose. He also leaves behind his loving companion, Tess, the family dog.



A memorial service with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Somers Congregational Church, 599 Main St., Somers. Interment will be held in Springfield Cemetery at the convenience of the family.



Donations in Donald's memory may be made to America's VetDogs, 371 East Jericho Tpke., Smithtown, NY 11787-2976.



