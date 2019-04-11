Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Donald Paul Bilodeau, 62, of Manchester, beloved husband of Debra (St. Cyr) Bilodeau, died peacefully April 7, 2019, at Manchester Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his family.



Don was born in Manchester, Oct. 25, 1956, son of the late Louis and Rose (Uriano) Bilodeau. He grew up in South Windsor and was a graduate of South Windsor High School with the Class of 1974. He went on to graduate from Johnson & Wales with a degree in culinary arts. He was married to the love of his life, Debra St. Cyr, July 2, 1977, and they lived in Manchester for 28 years. Don worked as a technician at Pitney Bowes for many years. He will be remembered as a funny and social man who made friends very easily. His family was most important to him, and he cherished every moment he had to spend with them. Don enjoyed good breakfast food, especially crepes. He also enjoyed classic rock and watching Clint Eastwood movies. He was a member of the East Hartford Lodge of Elks.



Along with his wife, Debra, of over 41 years, he leaves his son, Ryan Bilodeau and his wife, Katie, of Coventry; his brothers, Ernie Bilodeau and his wife, Diana, of Parrish, Florida, and Louie Bilodeau of Ellington; his sister, Cammy Shafer of Vernon; five grandchildren, Brett, Isaac, Andrew, Olivia, and Nathan; and many other family members and friends. He was predeceased by his son, Jeffrey Bilodeau of Manchester.



His family will receive friends Sunday, April 14, from 2 to 5 p.m., at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor.



A memorial service will be held Monday, April 15, 10 a.m., at the funeral home and burial will follow at Valley Falls Cemetery in Vernon.



For online condolences please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







419 Buckland Road

South Windsor , CT 06074-3709

