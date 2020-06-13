Donald R. McCord, 89, of Enfield, beloved husband of the late Myrna McCord for 58 years, entered into eternal peace Thursday June 11, 2020, due to natural causes.The son of the late Fred and Emma McCord, Don was raised in West Hartford, where he graduated from Hall High School, later becoming a resident of the Enfield community for over 60 years. Don was employed at United Technologies for more than 35 years before retiring. He was a founding member of the Enfield American Baptist Church, and served on numerous committees.Don was a sports enthusiast. He loved watching the Red Sox, UConn, golf, and Patriots games, of course, while eating a sweet treat. Watching Don watch a game was simply entertaining in itself; he brought such a passion to being a fan.Don was a loving person with a big heart and a sharp sense of humor. He laughed easily and loved telling his jokes. Don also enjoyed family dinners with his loved ones and always looked forward to parties and celebrations.Don is survived by his son, Michael James McCord, and his wife, Janet, of Chilton, Wisconsin; his daughter, Melissa (McCord) Bednarz, and her husband, David, of Enfield; his grandson, Zachary McCord Bednarz, and his granddaughters, Caitlyn A. McCord and Hannah H. Bednarz. He also leaves a sister, Joan McCord, of Newington, and two sisters-in-law, Kathy Maynard, of Orland, Maine, and Barbara McCord of Wethersfield.He also leaves many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Harry McCord, sisters, Dorothy Gallagher, Constance Wilkinson, and a brother-in-law, James Maynard.Don's family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the staff at Evergreen Healthcare Center for their countless hours of support and tremendous care.Due to the current public crisis, services will be held privately. Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels has care of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit