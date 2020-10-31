Donald R. "Mac" McQuaid, 92, of Vernon, beloved husband of 64 years of Lolita "Lola" (Garcia) McQuaid passed away peacefully at home with his family at his side on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
Donald was born on Oct. 14, 1928, in Stafford, son of the late Raymond and Ester (Theberge) McQuaid. He was raised in Stafford, attended local schools and had been a resident of Vernon for over 60 years. He was a proud veteran of WW II, serving his country in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Midway CV-41. Prior to his retirement, Donald was employed for many years as a sheet metal worker for Local 40. He along with his wife Lola were avid travelers. They had taken trips to several locations including Florida and Old Orchard Maine.
In addition to his beloved wife Lola, Don is survived by his three children, Donald McQuaid (JoAnne) of Coventry, Donna Kristoff (Don) of Tolland and Tina St. Onge (Joe) of Tolland; his nine loving grandchildren, Angie Kristoff (Stephanie), Kyle McQuaid (Ashtyn), Larry Kristoff and fiancée, Teresa, Shane McQuaid (Claudia), Tim St. Onge and fiancée, Shannon, Katlyn St. Onge and fiancée, Josh, Nick St. Onge and girlfriend, Kaitlyn, Stephanie St. Onge and Marissa St. Onge; and two great-granddaughters, Lily and Zoey McQuaid. Don also leaves his two sisters Kathleen Dickerman (Robert) of Vernon and Carol Harvey of Florida. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his sister Gloria.
The McQuaid family would like to thank Frieda Grenier along with the Visiting Nurse & North Central Hospice staff, for all the kind and compassionate care.
Burial in St. Bernard Cemetery in Rockville will be private. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon has care of the arrangements.