Donald R. Wentworth, 89, of Enfield, passed into eternity Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.
He leaves two sons, Donald R. Wentworth, Jr., and Douglas H. Wentworth and his wife, Launa; seven grandchildren, Andrew Wentworth and his wife, Jeylan, Matthew and Hannah Wentworth, Brendan Burke and his wife, Sarah, Joshua, Kathleen and Sierra Burke; and five great-grandchildren, Jameson, Lilia and Maverick Wentworth, and Bailey and Charlie Burke. Donald was predeceased by his wife of over 65 years, Pauline; and an infant son, Scott.
Born Oct. 21, 1930, in Windsor, Vermont, Donald was the son of Chester N. and Irene (Henault) Wentworth. He graduated from Windsor High School and served in the U.S. Navy. He was a resident of Enfield, for 60 years, and worked for Pratt and Whitney for 28 years, retiring in 1992. One of Donald's favorite activities was dancing with his beautiful wife, Pauline, and he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Interment will be May 9 in Windsor, Vermont.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 22 to Feb. 26, 2020