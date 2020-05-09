Donald Raczkowski, 85, of Ellington left this world on May 4, 2020, to join his beloved wife, Julie Raczkowski.He was born in Rockville on June 22, 1934, to the late Margaret (Miffit) Raczkowski and the late Meceslaus Raczkowski. He is survived by his children, TImothy Raczkowski and Tracy Karavetos and her husband, Michael and their children, Michael, Alex and Zachary. Don was predeceased by his brother Leonard Raczkowsi and wife Sis; as well as his brother, Robert Raczkowski and wife, Shirley. Donald is survived by his loving sister, Beverly Jagodowski (Eddie); and many special nieces and nephews. He will affectionately be remembered by his niece, Laurie LeCrenier, who was faithful and attentive to his care until his final days. Further, he will fondly be remembered as UD by Mike, Lisa, George, Lynn, Jordan, Joey, Emma and Evan.Don was a gentle soul with a charming personality. Although having lived in Boston for many years, he never swayed from his love of the New York Yankees. A special thank you to the staff at The Village at Buckland Court where Donald made his home for the last four years.On account of COVID-19, funeral arrangements will be private. For online condolences please visit