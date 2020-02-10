Guest Book View Sign Service Information Windsor Locks Funeral Home 441 Spring Street Windsor Locks , CT 06096 (860)-623-3498 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Windsor Locks Funeral Home 441 Spring Street Windsor Locks , CT 06096 View Map Funeral 9:00 AM Windsor Locks Funeral Home 441 Spring Street Windsor Locks , CT 06096 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Mary Church Windsor Locks , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Donald T. DeBonee, 88, beloved husband of Lorraine (Warne) DeBonee for 65 years, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at AdventHealth Fish Memorial in Orange City, Florida.



Born in Hartford, Donald was the son of the late Thomas and Grace (Roberto) DeBonee. He was a resident of Windsor Locks for most of his life before moving to Florida in 2018. He served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Air Force as an aircraft mechanic and then as a technical instructor. In his spare time he was bartender at the Officer's Club in Amarillo, Texas, where he also met the one true love of his life. Additionally, Donald worked as a plumber at the Millstone Power Plant in Waterford for many summers and was a bartender at the Wampanoag Country Club in West Hartford in the 19th hole on nights and weekends for many years. He drove cars at the Southern Auto auction on lane 9 in East Windsor and worked for Air Kaman at Bradley International Airport loading and unloading baggage and cleaning planes.



His true calling was in education. He was a professor at the University of Hartford Ward Technical College teaching math, physics, and computer-aided design (CAD). Donald joined the Ward School of Electronics in 1961 and retired from the S.I. Ward College of Technology at the University of Hartford in 1995. His love of learning transformed his career from trade craftsman to professor with degrees in engineering and education. He helped Ward grow from a small private school to a college at the University of Hartford, and inspired his students to become successful engineers. He was instrumental in developing the mathematics curriculum as Ward's Engineering Technology programs expanded to associate and then baccalaureate degrees. He also had a major role in building Ward College's Computer Laboratory and developing the mechanical CAD courses taught in it. Donald was quick to help everyone who wanted to learn, so when émigrés to the Hartford community needed to learn how to use American CAD software, he tutored them at night in the computer lab. Donald served the college and the university in many capacities: as member of the faculty senate, serving as chairman of the math department, college and university committees, and was honored to be recommended by his peers to become a member of the University Emeritus Association.



In Donald's free time, he enjoyed doing puzzles, following UConn women's basketball, and was a die-hard Boston Red Sox and N.Y. Giants fan.



Besides his wife, Lorraine, Donald is survived by a daughter, Teresa DeBonee of Deltona, Florida; a son, Donald J. DeBonee of Gibsonton, Florida; and a sister, Rosalie Moynihan of Old Saybrook; and several nieces and nephews. Donald was predeceased by two sons, James and Thomas DeBonee.



Visitation hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks.



Family and friends may gather at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Windsor Locks Funeral Home for a procession to St. Mary Church in Windsor Locks for a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Committal with military honors, will follow at St. Mary Cemetery.



Donations in Donald's memory may be made to the , 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451.



