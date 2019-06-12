Guest Book View Sign Service Information Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-745-3115 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Funeral 10:00 AM Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Donalyn (Bogue) Wall, 72, beloved wife of the late John Ormsbee Wall, passed away June 10, 2019, at 6:35 p.m. surrounded by her family and friends. She fought a courageous battle after suffering from a spinal cord stroke in 2017.



She was born to the late Donald Hoyt Bogue and Billie Lynnette Caneega Bogue in New London, Dec. 28, 1946. She graduated from Robert E. Fitch Senior High School in 1964 and attended Greensboro College in Greensboro, North Carolina, the University of Hartford and Hartt School of Music, and the University of Connecticut. She was in the travel field of service starting with Icelandic Airlines in New York City from 1967 to 1968 and managed several travel agencies in the Hartford area from 1968 to 1994 and worked in the fabric industry from 1994 to 2003, then retired to travel and live a full life with her beloved husband. Together they toured the entire nation for four months including most of Canada, visiting Europe and the Caribbean often. She discovered the joy of quilting and was awarded a red ribbon at the Greater Hartford Quilt Show in 2011. Donalyn was an avid and accomplished golfer and sailor, and a fervent fan of the UConn men and women.



She leaves her daughter, Jennifer Wall Lampro and her husband, John Lampro; a sister, Catherine Ann Bogue Lawrence and her husband, R. Craig; and nephew, Michael Douglas Constantakos. She leaves eight grandchildren, Rachael Elizabeth and Lauren Catherine Barillari, Jennifer Elizabeth, Kevin Patrick and LisaLyn Lampro, Jordyn Grace Hunt, Benjamin Orth Wall and Nathan Peter Wall. She was predeceased by her sister, Linda Carol Bogue; her son, Jeffrey Colbert Wall; and a nephew, Donald Keith Constantakos. She is hoping that her quilts will bring comfort and peace and warmth in all of life.



Donalyn has requested that all who attend the wake or funeral to wear purple or any color other than black, red, or pink. Flowers are most welcome since she was an avid gardener too.



The funeral will be Friday, June 14, at 10 a.m. at the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield followed by burial in Hazardville Cemetery.



The calling hours are Thursday, June 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.



For online condolences please visit



www.brownefuneralchapel.com







