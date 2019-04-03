Donna A. Horn, 67, of Windsor Locks, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019.
The daughter of the late Chester and Marion (Gardner) Polanczyk, Donna was born in Hartford and was raised in both Connecticut and Virginia. She lived in the Windsor Locks community since 1973 and was formerly employed by Cigna for 20 years before working for Travelers Insurance for 13 years, retiring this year. In her free time, Donna enjoyed gardening, collecting Polish pottery, and music. Above all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandson.
She is survived by a daughter, Tammy Horn of Windsor Locks; a son, Randall Horn and his wife, Mary, of Enfield; a grandson, Brady Horn; a sister, Carol Jackson of East Windsor; as well as several cousins and an aunt.
Visitation hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 5, at Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks.
A graveside service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at St. Mary Cemetery, Spring Street, Windsor Locks.
Donations in Donna's memory may be made to the Windsor Locks Lions Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 105, Windsor Locks, CT 06096.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 3 to Apr. 7, 2019