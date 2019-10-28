Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna A. Peacock. View Sign Service Information Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 (860)-875-3536 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Donna A. Peacock, 55, of San Antonio, Texas, formerly of Ellington and Stafford Springs, died peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Arden Courts in San Antonio, Texas, surrounded by her family.



Donna was born in Hartford on Feb. 25, 1964, daughter of the late Donald R. and W. Sheryl (Bennett) Peacock. She was a graduate of Ellington High School, Class of 1982, and went on to graduate from the St. Francis School of Nursing in 1985. Donna worked as a registered nurse at St. Francis Hospital for over 25 years. She enjoyed skiing, rafting, traveling, history, reading, and spending free time with family and friends. She loved her cats. Donna previously attended services at Rocky Hill Congregational Church.



She leaves her sisters, Dana Dobbs and her husband, Tracy, of Littleton, Colorado, and Cynthia Christensen and her husband, Eric, of San Antonio, Texas; her stepbrother, Steven Morin and his wife, Monica, of Boston; her stepmother, Jan Peacock of Vernon; and her dear friend, Nancy Wilcock of Rocky Hill.



Cindy and Nancy wish to thank the staff at Arden Courts of Farmington, Austin, and San Antonio for their kind, thoughtful, and loving care of Donna over the last several years.



Her family will receive friends on Nov. 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Ladd Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83) Vernon. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 10 a.m., at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Ellington Center Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the and/or the Connecticut Humane Society.



