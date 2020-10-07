1/1
Donna (Kotas) Bullock
1948 - 2020
Donna (Kotas) Bullock, 72, of Enfield, beloved wife of over 48 years to Michael F. Bullock, entered into eternal rest on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at UConn Medical Center.

Daughter of the late Donald and Jeanette (Brackett) Kotas, she was born in Baltimore, Maryland on Aug. 27, 1948. Donna grew up in Texas where she later met and married Michael. The couple settled in Enfield where they were blessed with two children. Donna worked in life insurance sales at The Hartford Insurance Company for over 30 years. In her spare time she enjoyed swimming and a variety of board and card games. She especially cherished time spent with her family.

In addition to her loving husband Michael, Donna is survived by her children, Michael C. Bullock and his wife, Heather, of South Windsor, and Lance Bullock and his wife, Radha, of San Francisco, California; her grandchildren, Danny, Matthew, and Kaitlyn Bullock; her brothers, Donald and his wife, Janice, and Paul Kotas; her sister, Barbara Kotas; and her favorite aunt Elenor. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her grandson, Connor Bullock, and her brother, Robert Kotas.

Services and burial will be private, at the convenience of the family.

Donations in Donna's memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.

For online condolences, please visit

www.leetestevens.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2020.
