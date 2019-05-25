Donna Jean (Aspinwall) Lilly, 69, of Edgewater, Florida, became heaven's newest angel on Friday, May 17, after a courageous battle with kidney disease.
She was predeceased by her husband Brian Lilly; her parents, Leroy Jr. and Buella Aspinwall; and her brother, Mark Aspinwall. She is survived by her son, Richard Newth; grandson Dylan Newth; her sister, Karen A. Aspinwall; nieces, nephews and cousins, including Marcia Reno, her closest friend and cousin. She also leaves behind her beloved pet dog, Peanut.
Donna was a member of the first graduating class of Bolton High School. She enjoyed UConn women's basketball, the New York Yankees, camping and NASCAR.
There are no calling hours. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 25 to May 29, 2019