Donna L. Bower, 71, of Enfield, entered into eternal rest Sunday, March 10, 2019.



She was born in the Bronx, Sept. 4, 1947, the loving daughter to the late Frank and Julia (DeJohn) Abitabile. She was employed with Control Module Inc. for 33 years before retiring. She was a communicant of Holy Family Church in Enfield since 1998. Donna was an avid fan of the New York Yankees. Her greatest joy in life came from spending time with her grandchildren, and she will be remembered as a loving and dedicated mother and grandmother.



Donna is survived by her partner of 30 years, David Clocker of Enfield; two children, Eric Begyn and his partner, Wendy, of Enfield, and Kristen Buceivicius and her husband, Greg, of Ellington; a sister, Lynn Palumbo and her husband, Gary, of Sunrise, Florida; and her four beloved grandchildren, Ryan Begyn, and Adam, Nicole, and Julia Buceivicius.



A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at Holy Family Church, 23 Simon Road, Enfield, CT 06082. Burial will follow at St. Patrick's King Street Cemetery in Enfield.



Donations in memory of Donna may be made to the Lung Cancer Foundation of America, 15 S Franklin St., New Ulm, MN 56073.



