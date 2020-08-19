Donna M. Bellucci, 63, of Windsor Locks, entered into eternal peace on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.She was born on Oct. 23, 1956, in Hartford to Carl "Chick" Saccente and the late Patricia (McNamara) Saccente. Donna enjoyed her occupation in food service and hospitality. She was quick with a smile and to help others, and found great joy in talking with those who came into the restaurant. She was an excellent cook, an avid reader, and loved sharing a game of Scrabble with friends and family. Donna was a free-spirited person and had a deep love of making others happy. She was always ready with a joke or a laugh and had a way of brightening up the room with her humor. She had a gift for remembering everyone's birthdays and showing that she cared. She will be remembered as a compassionate and selfless individual who was always putting others before herself.In addition to her father, Donna is survived by her husband, Chris Schlichting; two children, Tara and Dane Bellucci; brothers, Carl Saccente Jr., and his wife, Jill, and children, Courtney, Nicole, Matthew, and Amanda, and James Saccente and children, Nicholas and Anthony; sisters, Toni Lawsing and her husband, Pete, and daughter, Samantha Blais, and Michelle Bowen and her husband, John, and son, Joshua; her in-laws, Walter and Angela Schlichting; and a special family friend, Rita Gupton. She was predeceased by her former husband, Tony Bellucci.Friends and relatives are invited to join the family for calling hours on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks. A Mass will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at St. Mary Church, 42 Spring St., Windsor Locks. Please meet at the churchyard at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the SPCA of Connecticut. To leave online condolences, please visit