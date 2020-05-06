Donna M. Gottier, 76, of Amsterdam, New York, passed away after a long courageous battle with cancer on May 2, 2020, at Ellis Hospital, Schenectady.Born in Manchester, on July 21, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Charlie and Ruby (Adams) Luce. She is survived by her loving husband whom she married on March 28, 1964, Carl E. Gottier Sr.; also by her sons, Carl E. Gottier Jr., and Charlie E. (Karen) Gottier, both of Amsterdam; and two brothers, Charles (Judy) Luce, and Robin Luce, both of Tolland. She is also survived by her grandchildren whom she adored, Garrett Gottier, Emma Agnes, and Annie Agnes. Besides her parents, Donna is predeceased by her daughter, Dawn Gottier; and also by her brothers, Raymond Luce, and James Luce Sr.Due to current health concerns and keeping with federal and state regulations, services will be private at this time.Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Home, 171 Guy Park Ave., Amsterdam, NY 12010.In lieu of flowers, contributions in Donna's memory can be made in honor of the Dawn Agnes Memorial Scholarship, in care of Fonda Fultonville High School, 112 Old Johnstown Road, P.O. Box 1501, Fonda, NY 12068.Online condolences may be made at