Service Information

Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon , CT 06066
(860)-875-3536

Calling hours
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon , CT 06066

Service
8:00 AM
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon , CT 06066

Mass of Christian Burial
9:00 AM
St. Adalbert Church
90 Alden Ave
Enfield , CT

Donna (Peddell) Weekes, 83, of Vernon, and most recently of South Windsor, beloved wife of 57 years to the late Richard "Dick" Weekes (Sept. 2018), passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 3, 2019.



Born in London, Ontario, Canada, the daughter of the late Norman and Mary Eileen (Dunn) Peddell, she grew up in Toronto, Canada, and graduated from St Joseph's College and the Toronto Teacher's College, Class of 1957. She began her teaching career in Toronto before moving to Long Island to get married in 1961. Dick and Donna relocated to Vernon in 1967 where they resided for over 50 years before recently moving to South Windsor. Donna was a longtime substitute teacher in Vernon for over 20 years. She was a communicant of St. Bernard Church in Rockville and a member of the Women's Guild. She was a former member of the Suburban Women's Club of Vernon, Ellington, and Tolland. Donna was very proud to have earned her U. S. Citizenship in 2000. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who was most proud to be known as Nana to her five beloved grandchildren.



She is survived by her sons, Brian Weekes and his wife, Laura Ann, and their children, Alex and Meagan, of Tolland; and Kevin Weekes and his wife, Kathleen, and their sons, Eric, Andrew, and Jason, of Manchester; and other extended family and dear friends. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her two sons, Timothy (1994) and Michael Weekes (1997).



Donna's family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale South Windsor for their exceptional care and compassion during the last 18 months.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, July 29, (on what would have been their 58th wedding anniversary) at 11 a.m. at the Parish of the Blessed Sacrament at St. Bernard Church, 25 St. Bernard Terrace, Rockville. Interment will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery, Rockville.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Donna's memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 96280, Washington, D.C. 20077.



Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements.



Published in Journal Inquirer from July 25 to July 29, 2019

