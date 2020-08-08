Donna (Humphries) Wright, 77, of Manchester, passed away on Aug. 1, 2020. Donna was a lifelong resident of Manchester. She graduated from Manchester High School in 1961. Donna worked at the Hartford Courant and then began a career in banking at Hartford National Bank and Bank of America until she retired in 2010.Donna was a gentle soul and an avid animal lover. She always had several cats and enjoyed feeding and watching the birds on her deck. Neighbors will remember that very day, regardless of the weather, Donna walked into the woods behind her home to feed the deer.She was predeceased by her partner, Brad Verona. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Janice Humphries; her niece and niece's husband, Lauren and Trevor Thomson, and her grand-niece, Heidi Thomson, all of Santa Rosa, California; and a godchild, Kelly Ann Clark of Wethersfield.Donna also included as family Robin Teti-Montanez of Kensington, who was like a daughter to her, as well as Robin's children. Xavier, Ashlynn, and Ivory Montanez. whom she considered her grandchildren.Donna will be interred at East Cemetery in Manchester. Her graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Reborn Animal Rescue. 285 Devaux Road Torrington, CT 06790.The family wishes to express their gratitude to Donna's neighbors and friends for their loving support during the past year. To sign an online memorial guestbook, visit