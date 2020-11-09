Dora Randall, 96, of Somers passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, following a long battle with dementia and related conditions.



Dora was born on May 12, 1924, in northern Vermont where she was raised with her six siblings. After graduating from St. Johnsbury Academy in 1942 she immediately moved to Hartford and married her husband Jim (Osmun) Randall of Danville, Vermont, on July 31, 1942. After moving to Somers in 1972, Dora volunteered her time by serving as a longtime member, and was a past president, of the Somers Women's Club, a member of the Somers Park Search Committee, resulting in the Town's purchase of the current Field Road park property, and as a member of the Somers Senior Advisory Board. Prior to her final illness, she found pleasure volunteering daily at the Enfield Senior Center with their lunch program, followed by afternoon games of setback with her friends.



Dora was predeceased by her husband Jim in May of 2001; and by her son John C. Randall in September of this year. She is survived by her daughter Robin (Roberta) Provencher; grandchildren, Joshua, Sara, Emily, Michael, Jeremy, Erin and Alyssa; and great-grandchildren, Marcus, Lelia, Kai, Owen, Oliver and Ian.



In respect of Dora's insistence, there will be no calling hours or funeral service, with burial to be private and at the convenience of the family.



Donations may be made to the Somers Women's Club, PO Box 38, Somers CT 06071 in her memory.









