Doreen Lawrence, 72, of Manchester, the wife of the late Robert S. Lawrence, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Hartford Hospital. Born in Manchester, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Violette (Peltier) Pillard and was a lifelong resident.
Doreen had an immense love for her children and grandchildren - her family was truly her life. She enjoyed camping, car shows, baking, and word search puzzles. She is survived by her children, Erin Shemanskis and her husband Rich of Manchester, Jared Lawrence and his wife Nicole of Coventry, and Bridget Tanner and her husband Ryan of Coventry; her grandchildren, R.J., Ryanne, Kyle, and Evan Shemanskis, and Hayden, Mackenzie and Travis Tanner; and her sisters, Jacqueline DeGroff and her husband Harold of Florida, and Dyann Venezia and her husband Fred of Manchester; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her siblings, Charles, Richard, and Michael Terry Pillard, Barbara Banavige and Lorraine Demko; and her infant son Sean Robert.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Assumption, 29 S. Adams St., Manchester, followed by burial in St. James Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either the Epilepsy Foundation of Connecticut, 386 Main St. Middletown, CT 06457, online at
www.epilepsyct.com
or to Hole in the Wall Gang, 565 Ashford Center Road, Ashford, CT 06278, online at
www.holeinthewallgang.org
For online condolences please visit
www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020