Doris A. (Dargis) Cavanaugh, 84, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.
Born in Providence, Rhode Island, daughter of the late Maurice and Jean (McKechnie) Dargis, she lived in Enfield for over 40 years and was a 1953 graduate of Hartford Public High School. Doris worked as a clerk for an import and export company for many years prior to her stroke. She retired shortly after. She loved to color and do artwork, play computer games, and was a nature enthusiast, enjoying birdwatching. She enjoyed UConn basketball and watching golf. She had been a communicant of St. Bernard Church.
Her husband, John P. Cavanaugh Jr., died in 2009. She leaves two sons, Mark A. Cavanaugh and Jeffrey M. Cavanaugh and his wife, Susan, and a daughter, Laurie A. Cavanaugh, all of Enfield; a brother and his wife, Raymond and Antoinnette Dargis of Ohio; four grandchildren, Jeffrey Cavanaugh Jr., Matthew Cavanaugh, Coady Cavanaugh, and Jackie Guzie; and a great-granddaughter, Amelia Guzie.
Calling hours are Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Browne Memorial Funeral Chapels, 43 Shaker Road. Masks and social distancing will be required. There is no funeral service and the burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Connecticut Children's Medical Center, 282 Washington St., Hartford, CT 06106.
