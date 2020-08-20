1/1
Doris A. (Dargis) Cavanaugh
Doris A. (Dargis) Cavanaugh, 84, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.

Born in Providence, Rhode Island, daughter of the late Maurice and Jean (McKechnie) Dargis, she lived in Enfield for over 40 years and was a 1953 graduate of Hartford Public High School. Doris worked as a clerk for an import and export company for many years prior to her stroke. She retired shortly after. She loved to color and do artwork, play computer games, and was a nature enthusiast, enjoying birdwatching. She enjoyed UConn basketball and watching golf. She had been a communicant of St. Bernard Church.

Her husband, John P. Cavanaugh Jr., died in 2009. She leaves two sons, Mark A. Cavanaugh and Jeffrey M. Cavanaugh and his wife, Susan, and a daughter, Laurie A. Cavanaugh, all of Enfield; a brother and his wife, Raymond and Antoinnette Dargis of Ohio; four grandchildren, Jeffrey Cavanaugh Jr., Matthew Cavanaugh, Coady Cavanaugh, and Jackie Guzie; and a great-granddaughter, Amelia Guzie.

Calling hours are Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Browne Memorial Funeral Chapels, 43 Shaker Road. Masks and social distancing will be required. There is no funeral service and the burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Connecticut Children's Medical Center, 282 Washington St., Hartford, CT 06106.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 20 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Browne Funeral Chapels
Funeral services provided by
Browne Funeral Chapels
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 745-3115
August 20, 2020
Thoughts of Tranquility Floor Basket
Jacquelyn Guzie
August 19, 2020
Bob and I have very fond memories of when we were living in Connecticut and all the dances, parties and other occasions when we had a chance to get together with Jack and Doris. After we moved away Doris often gave messages to us through Carmela Arvisais, wishing us well or asking her how we were doing. The last time we saw Doris was way too long ago in 2015 when we were up in Connecticut and Rick and Heidi Bernard arranged an Arvisais reunion. We had some time to sit and catch up with Doris and Laurie was also there. It's a shame we didn't get to see her more often. Doris was a very sweet, caring person and a lot of fun, too! She was very fortunate that you helped her so much after Jack passed away. God bless you for doing what you did for her. She's up in heaven kicking up her heels with Jack now! What a reunion that must be! God bless you all and may he help you through this difficult time.
Bob and Genie Arvisais
Friend
August 19, 2020
August 19, 2020
Dear Laurie and Family, My deepest sympathies to you all. God Bless.
Serge Khuzkian
Friend
