Bob and I have very fond memories of when we were living in Connecticut and all the dances, parties and other occasions when we had a chance to get together with Jack and Doris. After we moved away Doris often gave messages to us through Carmela Arvisais, wishing us well or asking her how we were doing. The last time we saw Doris was way too long ago in 2015 when we were up in Connecticut and Rick and Heidi Bernard arranged an Arvisais reunion. We had some time to sit and catch up with Doris and Laurie was also there. It's a shame we didn't get to see her more often. Doris was a very sweet, caring person and a lot of fun, too! She was very fortunate that you helped her so much after Jack passed away. God bless you for doing what you did for her. She's up in heaven kicking up her heels with Jack now! What a reunion that must be! God bless you all and may he help you through this difficult time.

Bob and Genie Arvisais

Friend