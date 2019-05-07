Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 (860)-875-3536 Calling hours 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 View Map Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Doris (Mitchell) Alberga, 76, of Tolland, beloved wife of 28 years to the late David Alberga (2016), passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at her home.



Born in Stevenson, Alabama, the daughter of the late Samuel and Lucille (Ward) Mitchell, grew up and lived in Alabama, and then moved to New Britain in 1964. She moved to Tolland over 30 years ago after marrying David. Prior to her retirement in 1998, Doris was employed by Textron Inc. for many years. Doris was well cultured and had a passion for trying new restaurants, and she enjoyed visiting new and beautiful sights. She stayed up on the latest news and current events and would not pass up an opportunity to have a conversation on politics. Most of all she loved spending time with her most cherished granddaughter, Tyler Ferguson, with whom she shared a special bond. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.



Doris is survived by her daughters, Gina Ferguson and her husband, Maurice Triplett, of Tempe, Arizona, and Dawan Ferguson of New Britain; her beloved granddaughter, Tyler Ferguson, of New Britain; her five sisters, Emma Lee Bruce, Margaret Ann Jordan and her husband, Leonard, Gwendolyn Smith and her husband, Larry, Ernestine Lovelady, and Janice Byrd, all of Alabama; her brother, John Calvin Mitchell, also of Alabama; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other close relatives and friends. Doris was the matriarch of the family, and was predeceased by two sisters, Uzzie May Rutledge and Mary Lucille Mitchell.



Her family will receive family and friends for calling hours Thursday, May 9, from 11 a.m. to noon followed by a home going celebration beginning at noon at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Tolland.



Published in Journal Inquirer from May 7 to May 11, 2019

