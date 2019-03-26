Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris J. Stavens. View Sign

Doris J. Stavens of Rotonda West, Florida, beloved wife of Gary Stavens, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side March 19, 2019.



Besides her husband, she was surrounded by her two children, Tabitha and Nicholas Smith of Connecticut, and Shannon and Allen Deronsle of Florida; as well as her eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.



Doris had four siblings: Linda and Ray DeCarli of New Hampshire, Annette and Ronnie Richardson of Georgia, Roxanne Lango of Florida, and Kenneth and Mary Civitello of Florida; as well as many nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.



Donations may be made to the in lieu of flowers.







Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 26 to Mar. 30, 2019

