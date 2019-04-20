Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Doris (Traver) Lemon, 83, a resident of Enfield for over 40 years, formerly of the Sixteen Acres section of Springfield, died early Wednesday evening, April 17, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford.



She was born in Springfield, a daughter of the late Jay E. and Evelyn (Fish) Traver. Doris was educated in the East Longmeadow and Springfield school systems, graduated from the former Classical High School, and attended Bob Jones University in South Carolina for one year. Doris was employed for over 38 years with Mass Mutual Life Insurance Company of Springfield, retiring in 2004. She most recently was a devoted member of Calvary Baptist Church of Windsor Locks where she was an organist and pianist. She was a generous servant and will be missed by her family and many friends from churches throughout the years. Some of her favorite pastimes included gardening, puzzles, classical music, the symphony, and traveling. She and her devoted husband of 62 years, Elwyn W. Lemon, enjoyed vacationing each year in Hawaii and New Hampshire for the many years. Her greatest joy was her music and spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her family.



Besides her husband she leaves four loving children, Dana J. Lemon of Hampden, Debora L. Wilson and her husband, Michael, of Shapleigh, Maine, Elaine C. VanWingerden of Somers, and Beverly A. Pierce and her husband, Donald, of Enfield; two brothers, Jay Traver of Florida and Richard Traver and his wife, MaryAnn, of Grand Junction, Colorado; a sister, Celia M. Guagliardo of Wilbraham; as well as nine grandchildren; four-plus extended grandchildren; and nine-plus great-grandchildren.



Her funeral will be held Tuesday, April 23, at 11 a.m. at the Byron Keenan Funeral Home & Cremation Tribute Center, 1858 Allen St., with burial to follow at Hillcrest Park Cemetery, Parker St., both in Springfield.



Calling hours will be held Monday, April 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.



For more information, please visit us at



www.byronkeenan.com







Doris (Traver) Lemon, 83, a resident of Enfield for over 40 years, formerly of the Sixteen Acres section of Springfield, died early Wednesday evening, April 17, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford.She was born in Springfield, a daughter of the late Jay E. and Evelyn (Fish) Traver. Doris was educated in the East Longmeadow and Springfield school systems, graduated from the former Classical High School, and attended Bob Jones University in South Carolina for one year. Doris was employed for over 38 years with Mass Mutual Life Insurance Company of Springfield, retiring in 2004. She most recently was a devoted member of Calvary Baptist Church of Windsor Locks where she was an organist and pianist. She was a generous servant and will be missed by her family and many friends from churches throughout the years. Some of her favorite pastimes included gardening, puzzles, classical music, the symphony, and traveling. She and her devoted husband of 62 years, Elwyn W. Lemon, enjoyed vacationing each year in Hawaii and New Hampshire for the many years. Her greatest joy was her music and spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her family.Besides her husband she leaves four loving children, Dana J. Lemon of Hampden, Debora L. Wilson and her husband, Michael, of Shapleigh, Maine, Elaine C. VanWingerden of Somers, and Beverly A. Pierce and her husband, Donald, of Enfield; two brothers, Jay Traver of Florida and Richard Traver and his wife, MaryAnn, of Grand Junction, Colorado; a sister, Celia M. Guagliardo of Wilbraham; as well as nine grandchildren; four-plus extended grandchildren; and nine-plus great-grandchildren.Her funeral will be held Tuesday, April 23, at 11 a.m. at the Byron Keenan Funeral Home & Cremation Tribute Center, 1858 Allen St., with burial to follow at Hillcrest Park Cemetery, Parker St., both in Springfield.Calling hours will be held Monday, April 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.For more information, please visit us at Funeral Home Byron Keenan Funeral Home and Cremation Tribute Center

1858 Allen Street

Springfield , MA 01118

(413) 736-5413 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close