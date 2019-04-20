Doris (Traver) Lemon, 83, a resident of Enfield for over 40 years, formerly of the Sixteen Acres section of Springfield, died early Wednesday evening, April 17, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford.
She was born in Springfield, a daughter of the late Jay E. and Evelyn (Fish) Traver. Doris was educated in the East Longmeadow and Springfield school systems, graduated from the former Classical High School, and attended Bob Jones University in South Carolina for one year. Doris was employed for over 38 years with Mass Mutual Life Insurance Company of Springfield, retiring in 2004. She most recently was a devoted member of Calvary Baptist Church of Windsor Locks where she was an organist and pianist. She was a generous servant and will be missed by her family and many friends from churches throughout the years. Some of her favorite pastimes included gardening, puzzles, classical music, the symphony, and traveling. She and her devoted husband of 62 years, Elwyn W. Lemon, enjoyed vacationing each year in Hawaii and New Hampshire for the many years. Her greatest joy was her music and spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her family.
Besides her husband she leaves four loving children, Dana J. Lemon of Hampden, Debora L. Wilson and her husband, Michael, of Shapleigh, Maine, Elaine C. VanWingerden of Somers, and Beverly A. Pierce and her husband, Donald, of Enfield; two brothers, Jay Traver of Florida and Richard Traver and his wife, MaryAnn, of Grand Junction, Colorado; a sister, Celia M. Guagliardo of Wilbraham; as well as nine grandchildren; four-plus extended grandchildren; and nine-plus great-grandchildren.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday, April 23, at 11 a.m. at the Byron Keenan Funeral Home & Cremation Tribute Center, 1858 Allen St., with burial to follow at Hillcrest Park Cemetery, Parker St., both in Springfield.
Calling hours will be held Monday, April 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
