Doris (Verilli) Luetjen, 84, of Hebron, beloved wife of the late David G. Luetjen, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.
She was born May 29, 1935, in Manchester, daughter of the late Daniel and Mary (Stevenson) Verilli. Doris was raised in Manchester, attended local schools and had been a resident of Hebron since 1959. Prior to her retirement she was employed as an office administrator for the State of Connecticut. Doris enjoyed spending time fishing along with David on their boat the "4D's." She was a gifted artist who mastered One Step Painting and she was a talented crafter. Doris enjoyed knitting and sewing, and her greatest joy was spending time with her daughters, grandchildren, and their families.
She is survived by her two daughters, Dawn and Jim Gulizio of Colchester and Doreen Hussey of Andover; her six loving grandchildren, Justin Hussey of Lebanon, Danielle Hussey of Andover, Colton Brodeur and his wife, Danielle, of Colchester, Cassandra Brodeur, Lexis Gulizio, and Vincent Gulizio, all of Colchester; and four great-grandchildren of Colchester and Andover.
Her family would like to extend a special thank you to all that helped care for her whom were like her family including Christine Eells, Maureen Laprad, and Elsie Navarro.
All are welcome to join the family for a time of visitation at the Manchester Funeral Home, 142 East Center St., Manchester, Friday, Sept. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the
www.dementiasociety.org
To leave an online condolence please visit
www.manchesterfh.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 4 to Sept. 8, 2019