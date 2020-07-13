1/1
Doris M. Krause
Doris M. Krause, 95, of Ellington, passed away, July 10, 2020, of natural causes.

Doris was born in Ellington to Anthony and Edith Costello. She was married to Earl Krause, and had one child, Herbert Krause, both predeceased.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Christine Krause; her granddaughter and her husband, Heather and Peter Reed; and her great-grandchildren, Katherine and Phillip Reed.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Grove Hill Cemetery, 22 Cemetery Ave., Vernon. Ladd Turkington and Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon has care of the arrangements.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Jul. 13 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Grove Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
8608753536
