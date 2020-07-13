Doris M. Krause, 95, of Ellington, passed away, July 10, 2020, of natural causes.Doris was born in Ellington to Anthony and Edith Costello. She was married to Earl Krause, and had one child, Herbert Krause, both predeceased.She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Christine Krause; her granddaughter and her husband, Heather and Peter Reed; and her great-grandchildren, Katherine and Phillip Reed.A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Grove Hill Cemetery, 22 Cemetery Ave., Vernon. Ladd Turkington and Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon has care of the arrangements.For online condolences, please visit