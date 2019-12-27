Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris M. (Panni) Niner. View Sign Service Information Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-745-3115 Memorial Gathering 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Funeral 9:00 AM Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Martha's Church 214 Brainard Road Enfield , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Doris M. (Panni) Niner, beloved wife of James E. Niner, entered into eternal rest on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at the age of 85.



Doris was born in Clinton, Massachusetts, daughter of the late Elvio and Frances (Bevilacqua) Panni, and was a 1952 graduate of Clinton High School. Doris last worked at the former Twisting Grapevine Gift Shop in Somers. Doris and Jim were married for 63 years and lived in Enfield since 1958. Doris was a history enthusiast, avid reader, and Hartford Whalers hockey fan who loved traveling, cooking, decorating, and casino trips, but above all else loved spending time with family and friends.



Doris was devoted to her husband and children and in addition to the love of her life, Jim, leaves behind her four cherished daughters, Deborah and her husband, Howard Rae, Karen Distazio, and Patricia and her husband, Gregg Piepul, all of Enfield, and Donna and her husband, Rocky King, of Cumming, Georgia; a son-in-law, Albert Distazio of Enfield; nine treasured grandchildren, Allan Wight and his wife, Nicole, of Cumming, Derek, Drew, and Dylan Piepul, all of Enfield, Adam and Aaron Distazio of Enfield, and Joseph, Juan, and Bella King of Cumming; five adored great-grandchildren, Timothy, Allan, Lucas, and Alexander Wight of Cumming, and Elizabeth Goulet of Suffield; and a great-grandchild of her heart, Emmylou Haag of Springfield, along with many dear aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Besides her parents, Doris was predeceased by her only sibling, Edmund Panni of Brewster, Massachusetts.



Relatives and friends may gather on Sunday, Dec. 29, at Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield from 4 to 7 p.m. The funeral will be held Monday, Dec. 30, at 9 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha's Church, 214 Brainard Road, Enfield at 10 a.m. The burial will be in St. Patrick King Street Cemetery in Enfield.



Memorial donations in Doris' memory may be made to the Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd. South, No. 4B, Southington, CT 06489.







