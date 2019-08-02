Guest Book View Sign Service Information Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home 443 East Street Suffield , CT 06078 (860)-668-7324 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home 443 East Street Suffield , CT 06078 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Joseph Church 140 S. Main St Suffield , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Doris May McDonald Coope, March 5, 1933-July 31, 2019



Our dear wife, sister, aunt, mother, grandmother, Godmother, and friend went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She died peacefully at home.



Doris was born in Hartford, where she met the love of her life James Coope at age 12. Theirs was a love story of "fitting". They fit together as husband and wife, friends, partners, parents, professionals, and with family and friends from the very beginning. Married during Category 3, Hurricane Edna on Sept. 11, 1954, they forever said, "If we can weather Edna, we can weather anything!" She was a lifelong Connecticut resident, graduating from Hartford High in 1951 and residing in Suffield since 1964. Doris worked lovingly, creatively and diligently as a homemaker to provide a beautiful life for her family. Her talents and resourcefulness ensured that we always felt that comfort and richness of spirit. Along with gardening and a love for antiques she was an avid reader instilling the same in all her girls. She was an executive secretary for 10 years at Industrial Risk Insurers. She faithfully watched UConn women's basketball, the Red Sox and golf. Her absolute greatest joy was in time spent with her three grandchildren.



Doris is survived by her devoted husband, Jim of Suffield; her three daughters and sons-in-law, Patty and Arnie Piellucci of Enfield, Joyce and Thomas Wacker of Ballston Spa, New York, and Beth and Stephen Giller of West Suffield; her three grandchildren, Jessica Giller and husband, Trevor Bathel of Agawam, Massachusetts, Joshua and Kylie Giller of Enfield, and Ashley Giller of San Diego, California. Doris leaves her loving brother Eugene McDonald of Enfield; dear friend and sister-in-law, Kathleen Coope Corkum and husband, Don of Canton; dear friends Doris Reddington of Enfield, Lorraine Dieli and Ruth Clark both of Suffield; sister-in-law Betty Coope Fournier of Canton, and Cindy Hallenbeck of Glastonbury. She also leaves many nieces and nephews in both the McDonald and Coope families.



Our family is forever grateful for her loving caregivers Terry Bailey, Crystal Fraser and caregivers from Companions & Homemakers and Chrisels. We extend our great appreciation for the wonderful care given mom to the staff of Trinity Health Hospice at Home, in particular, nurse Robin Hinckley.



Doris was predeceased by her parents Andrew and Concorde (Gamache) McDonald; her brothers Andrew Jr., Roger, and Norman (Joe) McDonald; sisters Loretta and Eva McDonald Pastercyzk; mother and father-in-law Irene and Francis Coope; brothers-in-law Paul Coope, Bill Coope; sisters-in-law Martha Hurrell McDonald and Claire Coope Smith; as well as cousin-in-law MaryLou Latham Giangreco; memorable people all.



Her family will receive friends Sunday, Aug. 4, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East St. N. (Rt. 159), Suffield.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, Aug. 5, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 140 S. Main St., Suffield. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Suffield.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or The , 825 Brook St.-I-91 Tech Ctr., Rocky Hill, CT 06067.



To leave online condolences, please visit







Doris May McDonald Coope, March 5, 1933-July 31, 2019Our dear wife, sister, aunt, mother, grandmother, Godmother, and friend went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She died peacefully at home.Doris was born in Hartford, where she met the love of her life James Coope at age 12. Theirs was a love story of "fitting". They fit together as husband and wife, friends, partners, parents, professionals, and with family and friends from the very beginning. Married during Category 3, Hurricane Edna on Sept. 11, 1954, they forever said, "If we can weather Edna, we can weather anything!" She was a lifelong Connecticut resident, graduating from Hartford High in 1951 and residing in Suffield since 1964. Doris worked lovingly, creatively and diligently as a homemaker to provide a beautiful life for her family. Her talents and resourcefulness ensured that we always felt that comfort and richness of spirit. Along with gardening and a love for antiques she was an avid reader instilling the same in all her girls. She was an executive secretary for 10 years at Industrial Risk Insurers. She faithfully watched UConn women's basketball, the Red Sox and golf. Her absolute greatest joy was in time spent with her three grandchildren.Doris is survived by her devoted husband, Jim of Suffield; her three daughters and sons-in-law, Patty and Arnie Piellucci of Enfield, Joyce and Thomas Wacker of Ballston Spa, New York, and Beth and Stephen Giller of West Suffield; her three grandchildren, Jessica Giller and husband, Trevor Bathel of Agawam, Massachusetts, Joshua and Kylie Giller of Enfield, and Ashley Giller of San Diego, California. Doris leaves her loving brother Eugene McDonald of Enfield; dear friend and sister-in-law, Kathleen Coope Corkum and husband, Don of Canton; dear friends Doris Reddington of Enfield, Lorraine Dieli and Ruth Clark both of Suffield; sister-in-law Betty Coope Fournier of Canton, and Cindy Hallenbeck of Glastonbury. She also leaves many nieces and nephews in both the McDonald and Coope families.Our family is forever grateful for her loving caregivers Terry Bailey, Crystal Fraser and caregivers from Companions & Homemakers and Chrisels. We extend our great appreciation for the wonderful care given mom to the staff of Trinity Health Hospice at Home, in particular, nurse Robin Hinckley.Doris was predeceased by her parents Andrew and Concorde (Gamache) McDonald; her brothers Andrew Jr., Roger, and Norman (Joe) McDonald; sisters Loretta and Eva McDonald Pastercyzk; mother and father-in-law Irene and Francis Coope; brothers-in-law Paul Coope, Bill Coope; sisters-in-law Martha Hurrell McDonald and Claire Coope Smith; as well as cousin-in-law MaryLou Latham Giangreco; memorable people all.Her family will receive friends Sunday, Aug. 4, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East St. N. (Rt. 159), Suffield.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, Aug. 5, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 140 S. Main St., Suffield. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Suffield.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or The , 825 Brook St.-I-91 Tech Ctr., Rocky Hill, CT 06067.To leave online condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 2 to Aug. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home Suffield , CT (860) 668-7324 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.