Doris Parent, 91, of Vernon, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.
Born in Limestone, Maine, on Nov. 22, 1927, to the late Ernest and Josephine (Paradise) Bouchard, she moved as a young girl to Hartford with her family. She spent most of her working career as an assembler and technician at the Veeder-Root company in Hartford, retiring in 1985 after more than 20 years of service. After retirement, Doris moved to Maine with her husband Conrad and then onto Florida before returning to Connecticut later in life after her husband's passing. Doris excelled at sewing and needlework and produced many fine handmade dolls during her lifetime. She had a particular love for cats and always had one or two as a pet. Doris never had children of her own but leaves many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by four brothers, Lionel, Albert, Roland and Roger Bouchard; and seven sisters, Anita Collins, Albertine Hebert, Jeannine Hebert, Lee Mathieu, Alice Newbery, Bernice Colbath, and Fern Chmielecki.
Doris' sense of style, love of seafood, and optimistic outlook on life will be missed by all who knew her.
Friends and relatives may join the family on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 11 a.m. at St Bartholomew Church, 736 Middle Turnpike, Manchester. Burial will take place at Calvary cemetery in Portland, Maine, at a later date.
Donations may be made in Doris' name to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06011.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 18 to Oct. 22, 2019