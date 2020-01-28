Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris (Olsen) Poster. View Sign Service Information Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 (860)-875-3536 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Doris (Olsen) Poster, 85, of Stafford Springs, formerly of Tolland and Vernon died peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Evergreen Health Care.



Doris was born in Port Jefferson, New York, daughter of the late Otto and Amyetta (Smith) Olsen. She grew up in Port Jefferson, in a home that was a historic Toll Keeper's home on Myrtle Avenue. Doris graduated from Port Jefferson High School. She was proud of her strong Norwegian heritage, as her father emigrated from Norway. Doris moved to Vernon in 1963 and Tolland in 1985. She worked at the Center Road Elementary School and later for the Aetna Insurance Co. Doris loved life, enjoyed laughing, and was a happy woman. She volunteered at Woodlake of Tolland and Rockville Hospital. She was a two-time breast cancer survivor. She always put others ahead of herself.



She leaves her daughter, Karen Neal and her husband, Richard, of Ellington; her son, Kevin Poster and his wife, Sheralynn, of Clearwater Beach, Florida; her grandchildren, Heather Schad and her wife, Erin, of Knoxville, Tennessee, Michael Tutko of Vernon, Hammer GamBrell of Columbia, Tennessee, Ryan Poster of Hermitage, Tennessee, Brixner GamBrell of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Haley Neal and Hunter Neal, both of Ellington; and her great-grandson, Keegan Schad. She was predeceased by her brother, Arthur Olsen and his wife, Janet.



Her family will receive friends on Thursday, Jan. 30, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road, (Route 83) Vernon.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, Jan. 31, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private at the request of her family.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Thomas J. Quigley Scholarship Fund, 7 Cindy Terrace, Vernon, CT 06066.



For online condolences visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







Doris (Olsen) Poster, 85, of Stafford Springs, formerly of Tolland and Vernon died peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Evergreen Health Care.Doris was born in Port Jefferson, New York, daughter of the late Otto and Amyetta (Smith) Olsen. She grew up in Port Jefferson, in a home that was a historic Toll Keeper's home on Myrtle Avenue. Doris graduated from Port Jefferson High School. She was proud of her strong Norwegian heritage, as her father emigrated from Norway. Doris moved to Vernon in 1963 and Tolland in 1985. She worked at the Center Road Elementary School and later for the Aetna Insurance Co. Doris loved life, enjoyed laughing, and was a happy woman. She volunteered at Woodlake of Tolland and Rockville Hospital. She was a two-time breast cancer survivor. She always put others ahead of herself.She leaves her daughter, Karen Neal and her husband, Richard, of Ellington; her son, Kevin Poster and his wife, Sheralynn, of Clearwater Beach, Florida; her grandchildren, Heather Schad and her wife, Erin, of Knoxville, Tennessee, Michael Tutko of Vernon, Hammer GamBrell of Columbia, Tennessee, Ryan Poster of Hermitage, Tennessee, Brixner GamBrell of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Haley Neal and Hunter Neal, both of Ellington; and her great-grandson, Keegan Schad. She was predeceased by her brother, Arthur Olsen and his wife, Janet.Her family will receive friends on Thursday, Jan. 30, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road, (Route 83) Vernon.A memorial service will be held on Friday, Jan. 31, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private at the request of her family.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Thomas J. Quigley Scholarship Fund, 7 Cindy Terrace, Vernon, CT 06066.For online condolences visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Jan. 28 to Feb. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close