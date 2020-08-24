1/1
Doris T. Desjardin
Doris T. Desjardin, 90, of Loganville, Georgia, died peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

She was born Sept. 28, 1929, in Caribou, Maine, the eighth of 15 children born to the late George and Annie (Dubay) Caron. Doris was employed by Hasbro Corporation of Longmeadow, Massachusetts as a board game assembler for over 30 years. Doris enjoyed Round and Square dancing, tending to her lawn and flower beds, jigsaw puzzles, collecting dolls, and making her famous holiday fudge for family and friends. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend. In her final years, her sweet smile was God's gift to all around her.

She is survived by her daughter, Dot Desjardin of Loganville; son Robert Desjardin and fiancée, Stacie Couto, of Hamilton, Ohio; granddaughter Michelle Arcouette and Jayson; great-grandsons Tyler and Brenden Arcouette of Enfield; and sisters Dorothy Dlubac and Marie Dunleavy; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Renis (Tibby) Desjardin; son John; brothers Gilman, George, Paul, Aubrey, Donald, Richard, Milton, and Herman Caron; sisters Laurina Haines, Irene Kaczynski, Corinna Chamberlain, and Jeannette Granger.

A private graveside service will take place at St. Bernard Cemetery in Enfield. A celebration of Doris's life will take place spring 2021 for family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Doris's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels. Please visit Doris's Book of Memories at

www.leetestevens.com

to share online condolences.




Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 24 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
2 entries
August 23, 2020
Dear Dot and Bobby,,, the last time I saw you was at your dad"s wake. Im sorry again about the loss of your loved one. It doesn't matter how old or young a person is when they leave us it still hurts. God is here to help us to get threw these difficult times. You are in my prayers. Remember all the good times you had with mom..luv Clinton
clinton williams
Friend
August 22, 2020
Aunt Doris I remember many times visiting you and Uncle Tibby. Also when Meme Caron lived with you. You are resti g in peace with your family now, ❤
Pamela M Girardin
Family
