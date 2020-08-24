Doris T. Desjardin, 90, of Loganville, Georgia, died peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.She was born Sept. 28, 1929, in Caribou, Maine, the eighth of 15 children born to the late George and Annie (Dubay) Caron. Doris was employed by Hasbro Corporation of Longmeadow, Massachusetts as a board game assembler for over 30 years. Doris enjoyed Round and Square dancing, tending to her lawn and flower beds, jigsaw puzzles, collecting dolls, and making her famous holiday fudge for family and friends. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend. In her final years, her sweet smile was God's gift to all around her.She is survived by her daughter, Dot Desjardin of Loganville; son Robert Desjardin and fiancée, Stacie Couto, of Hamilton, Ohio; granddaughter Michelle Arcouette and Jayson; great-grandsons Tyler and Brenden Arcouette of Enfield; and sisters Dorothy Dlubac and Marie Dunleavy; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Renis (Tibby) Desjardin; son John; brothers Gilman, George, Paul, Aubrey, Donald, Richard, Milton, and Herman Caron; sisters Laurina Haines, Irene Kaczynski, Corinna Chamberlain, and Jeannette Granger.A private graveside service will take place at St. Bernard Cemetery in Enfield. A celebration of Doris's life will take place spring 2021 for family and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Doris's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels. Please visit Doris's Book of Memories atto share online condolences.