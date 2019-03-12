Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Dorothy A. (Jaschinsky) Whitehead, 84, of Bolton, beloved wife of David E. Whitehead, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, surrounded by family.



She was born June 4, 1934, in Torrington, the daughter of the late William and Margaret A. (Nowacki) Jaschinsky. She graduated from the Hartford Hospital nursing program in 1956 and completed a degree in nursing home administration. She worked as a school nurse, in nursing home management, and visiting home healthcare for over 70 years. In addition, she served on the Senior Citizen Committee for the Town of Bolton. She was an avid animal lover and gardener. She was a very generous, loving grandmother.



Besides her beloved husband, she is survived by her children, Deborah A. Whitehead and her husband, Lawrence Hennessy, of Middlefield, David E. Whitehead of Jupiter, Florida, and William C. Whitehead and his wife, Linda, of Bolton; and her grandchildren, Michael R. Callahan, Andrew Callahan, Lawrence J. Hennessy, William D. Whitehead, and Cailin Whitehead.



The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation for all of her caretakers who helped keep her comfortable during her illness.



Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at the Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Road (Rte. 195), Tolland, CT 06084.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 15, at the Church of St. Maurice, 32 Hebron Road, Bolton. Burial will follow at Bolton Center Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111, or to the Alumni Association of Hartford Hospital School, Attention Education Fund, 80 Seymour St., Hartford, CT 06102.



