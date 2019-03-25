Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Ann Roseweir. View Sign

Dorothy Ann Roseweir (Gerron), 86, of Enfield, passed away peacefully Friday, March 22, 2019, with her loving family by her side.



She was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Jan. 17, 1933, the daughter of the late Frank and Katherine (Kranick) Gerron. Dorothy was a sweet, thoughtful, and kind person who touched the heart of everyone that had the pleasure of knowing her. She had a great sense of humor and was always able to put a smile on your face up to the very last day of her wonderful life. She will remain in all of our hearts forever.



Dorothy made her home in Enfield with her beloved husband of 55 years, the late Alexander Roseweir Jr. She was fortunate to spend may years in retirement enjoying arts and crafts, sewing, and spending time with her husband, especially going camping and line dancing.



Dorothy is survived by her three children, Alexander J. Roseweir of Huntington, Massachusetts, Dorothy Wheatley and her husband, Thomas, of Coventry, and Marilyn Therrien of Enfield; her grandchildren, Katherine Sanchez and her husband, Nicholas, Albert, Allison, Alisha, Jessica, Timothy, and Jennifer; and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Alexander, Dorothy was predeceased by a brother, Richard Gerron; and a sister, Ann Zadrozney.



Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours Wednesday, March 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.



A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 28, at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Enfield Street Cemetery.



Donations in memory of Dorothy may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.



To leave online condolences please visit



www.leetestevens.com







Dorothy Ann Roseweir (Gerron), 86, of Enfield, passed away peacefully Friday, March 22, 2019, with her loving family by her side.She was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Jan. 17, 1933, the daughter of the late Frank and Katherine (Kranick) Gerron. Dorothy was a sweet, thoughtful, and kind person who touched the heart of everyone that had the pleasure of knowing her. She had a great sense of humor and was always able to put a smile on your face up to the very last day of her wonderful life. She will remain in all of our hearts forever.Dorothy made her home in Enfield with her beloved husband of 55 years, the late Alexander Roseweir Jr. She was fortunate to spend may years in retirement enjoying arts and crafts, sewing, and spending time with her husband, especially going camping and line dancing.Dorothy is survived by her three children, Alexander J. Roseweir of Huntington, Massachusetts, Dorothy Wheatley and her husband, Thomas, of Coventry, and Marilyn Therrien of Enfield; her grandchildren, Katherine Sanchez and her husband, Nicholas, Albert, Allison, Alisha, Jessica, Timothy, and Jennifer; and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Alexander, Dorothy was predeceased by a brother, Richard Gerron; and a sister, Ann Zadrozney.Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours Wednesday, March 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 28, at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Enfield Street Cemetery.Donations in memory of Dorothy may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.To leave online condolences please visit Funeral Home Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels

61 South Road

Enfield , CT 06082

(860) 749-2244 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.