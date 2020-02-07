Dorothy Beecher (Newman) Hill, 93, of Suffield, beloved wife of the late Mark Hill Sr., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, surrounded by her loving daughters.
She was born on Feb. 20, 1926, in Hartford, daughter of the late Stanley and Ethel (Veino) Newman and resided in Suffield all her life, graduating from Suffield High School Class of 1945. She was a passionate teacher's aide in the Suffield School System, specially Bridge Street School, for over 30 years. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed painting, and a lover of music.
She is survived by four daughters, Gale Hill, Grace Hill, Tina Hill, and Violet Hill Dorgan; a son, David V. Hill; a brother, Winnie Newman; seven grandchildren, Gabrielle, Leighton, Mark, Agegnew, Amy, Jennifer, and Nicole. She was predeceased by her husband, Mark Hill Sr.; a son, Mark Hill Jr.; two sisters, Grace Newman, Ethel Dade; and five brothers, Henry, Johnny, Stanley, Tommy, and Gordon Newman.
Calling Hours will be on Sunday, Feb. 9, from 3 to 5 p.m., at The Heritage Funeral Home, 1240 Mountain Road, West Suffield. Funeral Service and burial will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to Suffield Ambulance Association, P.O. Box 424, Suffield, CT 06078.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 7 to Feb. 11, 2020