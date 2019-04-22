Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Dorothy (Gaj) Bycenski, 84, of Windsor Locks, beloved wife of the late Joseph W. Bycenski, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019.



Born in Chicopee, Massachusetts, daughter of the late Walter and Stefania (Gondek) Gaj, she was raised in Granby, Massachusetts, on the family farm and graduated from South Hadley High School. She lived in Suffield and most of her life in Windsor Locks. A longtime communicant of St. Joseph Church in Suffield, she was a member of the Rosary Guild and involved in many church activities. She had been employed by Bob's Stores for over 30 years before retiring. Dorothy loved to dance the Polka with her late husband on weekends and of course baking and caring for her grandchildren.



She leaves two sons, Stephen and Gary, both of Windsor Locks; two daughters, Susanne Bycenski of Enfield and Donna Ridley and her husband, William, of Suffield; grandchildren, Kimberly Ringwalt, Joao Barbosa, Christopher and Samantha Ridley, Daniel Bycenski, and Celina Nissim; great-grandchildren, Derek Ringwalt and Anthony King; brothers, Richard, Peter, and David Gaj, all of Granby, Massachusetts; three sisters, Phyllis Horoszewski of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, and Gail Holt and Diane Lemire, both of Belchertown, Massachusetts; and her best friend, Dorothy Markowski. Besides her husband Joseph, she was predeceased by a grandson, Robert; and brothers, Walter, Frederick, Paul, and Stephen.



Her family will receive friends Tuesday, April 23, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East St., Suffield.



Family and friends may gather Wednesday, April 24, 9:15 a.m., at Nicholson & Carmon's followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m., at St Joseph Church, 140 South Main St., Suffield. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Suffield.



Contributions may be made to the , CT Chapter, 2075 Silas Deane Highway, Suite 100, Rocky Hill, CT 06067.



