Dorothy (Zimmerman) Bynack
Dorothy (Zimmerman) Bynack, 85, of Somers, beloved wife of the late Earl Bynack, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Evengreen Healthcare.

Born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts on Feb. 26, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Evelyn (Raney) Zimmerman. Dorothy was a graduate of Ithica High School Class of 1952 and later earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Cornell University in 1956. She enjoyed a long career of 41 years with Connecticut General Life Insurance Company (CIGNA) retiring from her position as Assistant Director of Group Insurance in 1997. Dorothy was active in many organizations, including a life member of the NRA, CIGNA 25-year club, Pioneer Valley Hummel Club, the Somers Senior Club, and was an original member of the American Legion Post 101 Auxiliary in Somers. She was fond of numbers, puzzles, collectibles, needlework, hiking, yard work, the UConn basketball teams, and NASCAR. Also dear to her were golden retrievers, especially Sir Winston, Cody and Toby.

Dorothy is survived by her sister, Joanne Busch of Fort Collins Colorado; her brother, William S. Zimmerman and his wife, Maria of New Hope, Minnesota; her sister-in-law Phyllis Zimmerman of Bryan, Texas; many nieces; a nephew; and many special friends. In addition to her husband Earl, Dorothy was predeceased by her brother Richard L. Zimmerman; her brother-in-law, Stephen Busch; and her niece.

Her family and friends would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Evergreen Healthcare and Trinity Health Hospice for their compassionate care of Dorothy.

Services and burial will be private.

Somers Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit

www.somersfuneralhome.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Sep. 24 to Sep. 28, 2020.
