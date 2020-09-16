Dorothy C. Tonoli, 90, of Stafford Springs, passed away on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Johnson Memorial Hospital.She was born in Stafford Springs, daughter of the late Andrew and Catherine (Halchek) Hipsky Sr. Dorothy was raised in Willington, but lived in Stafford her whole life. She worked as a spinner at the Warren Woolen Company for many years. She was a member of the Stafford Senior Center and the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. She loved to socialize with her friends, knit, crochet, and go shopping.Dorothy is survived by her two daughters, Linda Tonoli of Monson, Massachusetts, and Joyce Tonoli of Wales, Massachusetts; her grandson, Christian Robinson; two siblings, Robert Hipsky and Audrey Giampapa; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Andrew Hipsky Jr.; and her son-in-law, Craig Robinson.A graveside service will be held on Friday, Sept. 18, at 11 a.m. at St. Edward Cemetery, West Stafford Road, Stafford Springs.Memorial donations may be made to the Stafford Senior Center, 3 Buckley Highway, Stafford Springs, CT 06076.Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs has care of the arrangements. For online condolences or directions, please visit