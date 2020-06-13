Dorothy "Dotti" Cannon, 72, beloved wife of Frederick Cannon, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2020, at their home.Dotti was born Sept. 1, 1947, in Manchester, the daughter of the late Richard Percy Cobb and Bernice E. (Upperman) Cobb. She graduated from Manchester High School in 1965 and received an associate's degree in home economics from North Carolina College. Dotti worked for many years for insurance companies and as an economic consultant before taking her first culinary class and then enrolling in culinary school. She realized that this was her passion and opened Brown Sugar Catering in 2004. Her inspiration came from her mother and grandmother from whom she learned many culinary techniques and family recipes. Brown Sugar Catering became a prestigious wedding and events catering service, where Dotti took special pride in customizing the menus and preparing her dishes from scratch. She used only the freshest produce, many of which were grown in her own garden, lovingly tended by her and her husband, Fred.Dotti was very devoted to working in the Manchester community, where she served as board president of Manchester Association for Retarded Citizens (MARC). She was also actively involved with My Sister's Place for many years. She was also a long-standing member of the Manchester Chamber of Commerce, where she served as Ambassador and Board member. Dotti also received the 2010 Community Achievement Award from Manchester Community College and was also honored as a Hometown Hero for service to the community in 2017. Dotti also supported numerous other community service organizations throughout Manchester and the surrounding area. Dotti was a lifelong communicant of St. Mary's Episcopal Church, where she was adored by the whole parish.Dotti is survived by her husband, Frederick; a sister, Karel Banks; a brother, Robert Cobb; a brother-in-law, Mitchell Cannon, and his wife, Debra, and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews, and friends. Along with both parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Richard Cobb Jr.Dotti's loving, generous spirit made her a favorite with her nieces and nephews. She was passionately devoted to her husband, Fred, family, and friends. Dotti was larger than life. We are all better because of her. Dotti will be missed more than any words can express.Due to the current circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral service will be private. The service will be live streamed on the John F. Tierney Funeral Home Facebook page at 12 p.m. Wednesday, June 17.In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Hartford Hospital Cancer Center. For condolences online, please visit