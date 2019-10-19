Dorothy Duda, 89, of Enfield, entered into eternal peace Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at the Suffield House.
The daughter of the late Stanley and Apolina (Zajac) Duda, Dorothy was born and raised in the Thompsonville section of Enfield and was a lifetime resident of the community. She was a communicant of St. Adalbert Church. She was employed by the former Bigelow Sanford Co. before her employment with Crouse-Hinds for 24 years retiring in 1995.
Dorothy is survived by a sister, Frances Cassotta of Vernon; and several loving nieces and nephews who will miss their "Auntie Dot." She was predeceased by three sisters, Amelia Duda, Freida Prayzner, Wanda Reynolds; and two brothers, Felix and Edward Duda.
Family and friends may gather from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd., Enfield for a procession to St. Adalbert Church, 90 Alden Ave., Enfield for a 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Committal will follow at St. Adalbert's Cemetery.
Donations in Dorothy's memory may be made to St. Raymond of Penefort Parish, 64 Pearl St., Enfield, CT 06082.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, 2019