Dorothy E. Dove, loving mother to Emily Jo Dove and son-in-law, Joshua Rowell, died Oct. 28, 2019, with Emily at her side.
She was born in Tolland on Sept. 17, 1938, the daughter of Harlin and Florence (Dicks) Woodworth. Prior to her retirement, she was employed for 20 years by the town of Vernon as assistant town clerk.
Dorothy is also survived by her grandson, Gene Dove; her sisters, Marjorie Wong, Mabelle Milliken, and Ruth Gsell, all of Tolland; and Barbara Wheeler of Morristown, Tennessee; and many nieces and nephews; and a very special friend, Lorraine Johnston.
There are no calling hours. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Donations in Dorothy's memory may be made to the .
